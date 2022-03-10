Jhulan Goswami becomes joint-highest wicket taker in Women’s ODI World Cup

Veteran Indian quick Jhulan Goswami on Thursday equalled former Australia spinner Lyn Fullston’s tally of 39 scalps to become the joint-highest wicket taker in Women’s World Cup.

The 39-year-old, playing in her fifth ODI World Cup, achieved the feat against New Zealand in the ongoing tournament when she dismissed wicketkeeper Katey Martin in the 50th over.

Fullston, who played for Australia from 1982 to 1988, had snapped 39 wickets in 20 matches while Goswami achieved the feat in her 30th game. Former England spinner Carole Ann Hodges is behind the duo with a haul of 37 wickets from 24 matches.

Having made her debut over two decades ago in January 2002, Goswami, popularly know as ‘Chakda Express’ is also the leading wicket taker in women’s ODI history, having taken 248 wickets in 197 games.

She has continued to be India’s backbone with the ball in an illustrious career and has also represented the country in 12 Tests and 68 T20Is while claiming 44 and 56 wickets in the two formats respectively.