Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Jhulan appointed team mentor of Mumbai Indians women’s team, Charlotte Edwards head coach

Former India all-rounder Devieka Palshikaar will be the batting coach, while Trupti Chandgadkar Bhattacharya will be the team manager.

Jhulan Goswami on the left and Charlotte Edwards on the right. (FILE)
Recently retired India legend Jhulan Goswami has been entrusted with the dual role of team mentor and bowling coach by Mumbai Indians for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) season.

Former England women’s team captain and the second-highest run-getter in women’s ODIs and Tests Charlotte Edwards has been appointed head coach of the franchise for the inaugural edition scheduled in March.

Jhulan, a Padma Shri who retired last year after the series against England, has more than 350 international wickets in a career spanning more than two decades.

She is the highest wicket-taker in WODIs and also has the distinction of taking maximum wickets in history of Women’s ODI World Cup. Jhulan rose to No. 1 in the ICC Women’s ODI bowling rankings in January 2016 and post-retirement she is mentoring the Bengal women’s team.

Edwards too had a cricketing career spanning two decades and she led the England side to an ODI and T20I World Cup title triumph. Post-retirement, the 43-year-old has been coaching teams in England and Australia and is an ICC ‘Hall of Famer’.

Devieka, a former right-handed batter and leg-spinner, was the assistant coach of India between 2014 and 2016. She was also associated with the Bangladesh team as assistant coach, winning the 2018 Asian Cup with them.

Mumbai Indians, the most successful IPL side, recently bought the Mumbai franchise in the WPL for Rs 912.99 crore.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 15:52 IST
