Jharkhand writes to BCCI to blame scorer’s error for one-run loss

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The Jharkhand Cricket Association (JCA)) has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to complain about the official scorer allegedly not adding one run — the margin of defeat — to their total in the last over of the chase against Uttarakhand in Nagpur in the Women’s Under 19 tournament.
Batting first last Tuesday, Uttarakhand made 134 for 6, while Jharkhand finished at 133 all out on the last ball of their innings. The loss knocked Jharkhand out of the tournament.
Jharkhand claimed that at 19.4 overs, their batter was run out while attempting a second run. However, the JCA claims the official scorer didn’t record the first run and only registered the run-out. Because of this, there was no addition to the team total. However, in its complaint, JCA says the scorer operating the scoreboard at the ground added the run, which the players accepted.
The Jharkhand team assumed they required two runs for a win and one run for a tie. But they were shocked when, despite a single being completed in the last ball of the chase before a run-out, they lost by one run. Players argued with the scorer at the Amritbai Daga College ground in Nagpur but the scorer stuck to his stand.
“The scoreboard at the far end had the updated score after each ball but the main scorer forgot to add one run which cost us a tie. We requested the scorer to make the correction but he didn’t. As per the rule, umpires have to go by the scorer and not at the person doing scoring at the scoreboard,” a Jharkhand official told this paper.