Jharkhand writes to BCCI to blame scorer’s error for one-run loss

The Jharkhand Cricket Association (JCA)) has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to complain about the official scorer allegedly not adding one run — the margin of defeat — to their total in the last over of the chase against Uttarakhand in Nagpur in the Women’s Under 19 tournament.

Batting first last Tuesday, Uttarakhand made 134 for 6, while Jharkhand finished at 133 all out on the last ball of their innings. The loss knocked Jharkhand out of the tournament.

Jharkhand claimed that at 19.4 overs, their batter was run out while attempting a second run. However, the JCA claims the official scorer didn’t record the first run and only registered the run-out. Because of this, there was no addition to the team total. However, in its complaint, JCA says the scorer operating the scoreboard at the ground added the run, which the players accepted.