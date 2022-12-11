scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Jess Jonassen ruled out of India tour with hamstring injury

"She's since been assessed and it's evident that the timeframes required for a return during this series are too short," Australia team physiotherapist Kate Beerworth said.

Jonassen strained her hamstring while fielding in the first of five T20Is against India. (Image: ICC/Twitter)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Australian spinner Jess Jonassen was on Sunday ruled out of the ongoing five-match T20 series against the India women’s cricket team due to a hamstring injury.

Jonassen will be replaced by leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington who is expected to reach India by Tuesday. Australia won the series-opener by nine wickets and the second game will be played on Sunday.

Jonassen strained her hamstring while fielding in the first match. “She’s since been assessed and it’s evident that the timeframes required for a return during this series are too short,” Australia team physiotherapist Kate Beerworth told cricket.com.au.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Jess will be unavailable for the remainder of the series and will return to Brisbane to continue her rehab.” Her replacement Wellington last played a T20 on the tour of India back in 2018.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phonesPremium
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phones
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...Premium
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, OutsiderPremium
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, Outsider

Australia beat India women in the first of five T20Is by nine wickets. The two teams will meet for the second time on Sunday, December 11 at the DY Patil Stadium.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 03:36:51 pm
Next Story

IGNOU begins application process for BEd, BSc Nursing, PHD entrance exams 2023

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 11: Latest News
close