Jersey sponsor Byju’s allegedly owes Rs 86.21 crore to BCCI, Paytm wants to exit as title sponsor

Updated: July 21, 2022 11:28:51 pm
Indian cricket team’s jersey sponsor Byju’s allegedly owes Rs 86.21 crore as dues to the BCCI while title sponsor Paytm has requested the board to transfer its rights to a third party. It was only in April that the Edtech company and the BCCI had agreed on the extension of their partnership until the end of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India at a 10 percent increment.
The issue was discussed by the BCCI Apex Council on Thursday. “As of today, Byju’s owes dues of Rs 86.21 crore to the Board,” a BCCI source told PTI after the meeting. However, a Byju’s spokesperson told PTI: “We have extended the contract with the BCCI but it is not yet signed. After the contract signing is done, the payments will happen as per the contractual payment terms. So there are no dues pending from our side.” Byju’s first came on board back in 2019 when mobile manufacturer Oppo transferred the sponsorship rights to the online tutorial firm.
The start-up last month said that 500 people have been laid after reports suggested more than 1000 were fired.
Paytm wants home cricket title rights to be shifted to Mastercard. In other development, it has been learnt that fintech company Paytm has requested the BCCI to assign their India Home Cricket title rights to Mastercard.
The current agreement between Paytm and the BCCI runs from September 2019 to March 31, 2023.
The company had missed the July timeline to request for reassignment of the sponsorship. However, considering the “longstanding” relationship between the two parties, the BCCI will consider Paytm’s request.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Paytm has request the BCCI for reassignment and the board is considering it,” the source added. In August 2019, Paytm had extended its association as the title sponsor for international and domestic cricket matches in India by four years with a winning bid of Rs 3.80 crore per match.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Day After Amritsar Encounter Moosewala’s father visits hospital to identify singer’s alleged killers
Protesters vacate the last govt building, says will give Ranil Wickremesinghe time to act
Jersey sponsor Byju’s allegedly owes Rs 86.21 crore to BCCI, Paytm wants to exit as title sponsor
Delhi to host SA ODI, Mohali to stage T20 against Australia
CBI files chargesheet against Gujarat cadre IAS officer in bribery case
West Germany soccer great Uwe Seeler dies at 85
Gurgaon couple caught smuggling 45 handguns: Relative sent 30 more via foreign post, say airport officials
‘Model youth assembly’ memorable, say students
Agro startups can play a major role in development, says Karnataka CM Bommai
After football & hockey, International Olympic Committee warns India: ‘Hold elections or face suspension’
In Rome, a new museum for recovered treasures before they return home
Google Pixel 6a now open for pre-booking in India: Take a closer look