Jemimah Rodrigues smashes all-time records on way to 51-ball 100 for Yorkshire Diamonds

At around the same time Ajinkya Rahane was bringing up his century for India in the West Indies, yet another Indian – diminutive 18-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues – was doing something special in the KIA Super League, the women’s T20 league in England.

Advertising

Rodrigues smashed the fastest century in the history of the tournament, bringing up her ton in 51 balls. The record for the fastest century in this tournament was previously held by Lizelle Lee (55 balls).

I’ve been involved in cricket for a long time, Jemimah Rodrigues played a special innings today, 112 off 58 balls, one of the best I’ve seen, she’s only 18, superstar in the making @YorksDiamonds — Mel Betts (@melbetts75) August 25, 2019

Rodrigues finished with an unbeaten 112, which is the highest score by an Indian woman in any overseas T20 league. That record belonged to Smriti Mandhana – who had scored a century in last year’s KIA Super League – till Sunday.

Rodrigues’s knock had seventeen fours and one six. This is the sequence in which she scored her runs in her record-breaking knock: 141.4.4.42214.24414111.2441412.1.4141461411.1411112124.21.

Good win today infront of a great crowd at @York_C_C 💎🏏 pic.twitter.com/I9c1L0E7Ur — Yorkshire Diamonds💎 (@YorksDiamonds) August 25, 2019

Rodrigues helped her side, Yorkshire Diamonds, win a last-ball thriller against Southern Vipers on Sunday. She came top bat with her side in crisis, with Alyssa Healy sent back cheaply. She stitched partnerships with the middle order, eventually bringing up her century in the last over and taking her side over the line with four wickets in hand.