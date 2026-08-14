Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of Asia Cup and Asian Games

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Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup and Asian Games after suffering a high-grade right hamstring tear, the BCCI announced on Friday.
Rodrigues sustained the injury on August 3 while playing for Southern Brave in The Hundred in England. She subsequently underwent a clinical assessment by the BCCI Medical Team at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, which confirmed the severity of the injury.
“Jemimah Rodrigues sustained a right hamstring injury on 3rd August while playing in The Hundred in England. The BCCI Medical Team clinically assessed her at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and the assessment confirmed a high-grade tear. Consequently, she has been ruled out of the upcoming ACC Women’s Asia Cup in the UAE and the Asian Games in Japan,” a BCCI press release said.
Pratika Rawal has been named Rodrigues’ replacement in the Asia Cup squad and her inclusion offers India an extra batting option at the top. She hasn’t yet played a T20I, but has featured in one Test and 27 ODIs.
Rodrigues was part of India’s squad for the T20 World Cup in June and was expected to remain an important part of the team’s plans for the Asia Cup and Asian Games.
The 25-year-old scored 143 runs, with a highest of 42 not out in six innings for the Southern Brave in The Hundred at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 131.19.
The women’s Asia Cup starts on August 28, with India’s first match against Thailand on August 30. They will next take on Hong Kong on September 3 before facing Pakistan in their final league stage fixture on September 5. All matches will be played in Dubai, with the tournament serving as an important part of their preparations ahead of the Asian Games in September.
India’s updated Asia Cup squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.