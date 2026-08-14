Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of Asia Cup and Asian Games

Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup and Asian Games after suffering a high-grade right hamstring tear, the BCCI announced on Friday.

Rodrigues sustained the injury on August 3 while playing for Southern Brave in The Hundred in England. She subsequently underwent a clinical assessment by the BCCI Medical Team at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, which confirmed the severity of the injury.

“Jemimah Rodrigues sustained a right hamstring injury on 3rd August while playing in The Hundred in England. The BCCI Medical Team clinically assessed her at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and the assessment confirmed a high-grade tear. Consequently, she has been ruled out of the upcoming ACC Women’s Asia Cup in the UAE and the Asian Games in Japan,” a BCCI press release said.