Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Jemimah Rodrigues’ parents watched her getting picked in WPL auction over video call from South Africa

In South Africa to support the Indian team, Jemimah Rodrigues' parents realized on auction day that no one was streaming it live. So they had to rely on an old-fashioned jugaad.

Delhi Capitals' Jemimah Rodrigues greets India teammate Harleen Deol. (Photo: Twitter/DC)
A day before Jemimah Rodrigues plays in her first Women’s Premier League match against the Royal Challengers, her parents were at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai for the inaugural game of the WPL between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. There, they were asked by the official broadcasters about those anxious moments before she was picked by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.20 crore.

Jemimah’s father Ivan revealed that his wife and he were in South Africa to support their daughter at the Women’s T20 World Cup. But once there, they realized on auction day that no one was streaming the auction live. So they had to rely on an old-fashioned jugaad.

“I told my brother-in-law to stream the auction live in India and show it to me on Zoom. We saw it on a tab!” he said.

On being asked about the excitement of seeing her daughter play in the WPL, Jemimah’s mother Lavita said: “I feel like every parent out there would like to be in our boots, right now. We just want to cherish these moments.”

“I’m quite thrilled. I don’t know what to express. My tears might roll down my cheeks,” added her father.

Later, as the video clip made its way to Twitter, the Delhi Capitals vice-captain responded to the clip.

“Usually it’s me on screen and them cheering me on… But today, my heart is full watching my parents on TV and being their #1 fan (sic),” she tweeted.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 22:26 IST
