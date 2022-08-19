scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Jemimah Rodrigues out of The Hundred with wrist injury, Gaby Lewis replaces her

Superchargers campaign began with a nine-wicket defeat to the Invincibles last week but they bounced back in their second game, beating London Spirit by five runs in Leeds. She was the top scorer for the Superchargers last year.

Jemimah Rodrigues in action against New Zealand in the second T20IJemimah Rodrigues in action. (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues’ stint at the ongoing ‘The Hundred’ lasted just two matches after she was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a wrist injury.

Rodrigues was a part of the Nothern Superchargers side. “Northern Superchargers batter Jemimah Rodrigues has unfortunately been forced to end her season in The Hundred due to injury,” the tournament’s official website said. Rodrigues, who was part of India’s silver medal-winning side at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, had earlier injured her wrist during a league stage match against Barbados at the quadrennial event. She had finished as the fifth highest scorer in the CWG with 146 runs.

The extent of the injury is not know yet. The Indian team would hope Rodrigues recovers in time for the away series against England next month.

India and England are scheduled to play a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting September 10.
In The Hundred, the 21-year-old Rodrigues smashed 51 off 32 balls in Superchargers’ opener against Oval Invincibles in a losing cause before making two in the next match against London Spirit. The Indian batter has been replaced by Ireland’s Gaby Lewis.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...Premium
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Superchargers campaign began with a nine-wicket defeat to the Invincibles last week but they bounced back in their second game, beating London Spirit by five runs in Leeds. She was the top scorer for the Superchargers last year.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 06:21:53 pm
Next Story

Explained: Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Bengal in 1905?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

2

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

3

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

4

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

Bollywood and the boycott campaign: How long will film biggies remain sil...
Bollywood and the boycott campaign: How long will film biggies remain sil...
Kerala judge's comments: Putting the victim on trial
Kerala judge's comments: Putting the victim on trial
Explained: Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Beng...
Explained: Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Beng...
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
AAP in the CBI crosshairs: Delhi ministers face a slew of agency probes s...
AAP in the CBI crosshairs: Delhi ministers face a slew of agency probes s...
J&K 25-lakh row: How are voters added to electoral rolls
J&K 25-lakh row: How are voters added to electoral rolls
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
Ashutosh Varshney writes

National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
Hyderabad cops detain BJP MLA who threatened to disrupt Munawar Faruqui’s show
In Hyderabad

Hyderabad cops detain BJP MLA who threatened to disrupt Munawar Faruqui’s show

BSF jawan killed in ambush near India-Bangladesh border

BSF jawan killed in ambush near India-Bangladesh border

Sunak takes time out of campaign for temple visit on Janmashtami

Sunak takes time out of campaign for temple visit on Janmashtami

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Premium
Why is swine flu surging in Maharashtra? What are the symptoms?

Why is swine flu surging in Maharashtra? What are the symptoms?

US passes landmark climate change law, wildfires in Europe, and more
Top climate stories this week

US passes landmark climate change law, wildfires in Europe, and more

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to take 1-0 lead
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 19: Latest News