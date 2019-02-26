Jemimah Rodrigues interviews Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey on ‘Jemmy’s Bouncers’

Following on the ‘Chahal TV’ series by Yuzvendra Chahal, Jemimah Rodrigues turned presenter for BCCI.TV with her own series ‘Jemmy’s Bouncers’. Ironically, the opening batswoman is not a bowler and she acknowledged that fact as such in the first episode where she spoke to seamers Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey. The episode was shot on the day India beat England in the second ODI to take a 2-0 lead in the three match series with Goswami and Pandey taking four wickets each.

In the second ODI, Goswami and Pandey inflicted early damage on the England batting and then rounded off with quick wickets lower down to dismiss the visiting team for 161. In reply, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut and Mithali Raj batted with ease to add two points to India’s kitty in the ICC ODI Championship table.

Rodrigues: How does it feel to be the first members on my show?

Goswami: I feel privileged, honoured and blessed to be here and to be given this opportunity.

Pandey: I have played ten years of cricket and finally that hard work has paid off. (laughs) I feel blessed to be invited by Jemi.

Rodrigues: What was the plan today?

Goswami: When we are playing against quality teams like England, it is important to bowl in the right areas. I was doing that and it helped with early breakthroughs.

MUST WATCH: Presenting Jemmy’s Bouncers ft. @JhulanG10 & @shikhashauny @JemiRodrigues turns presenter and kicks starts her own show that will have everything from dressing room secrets to quirky habits. Full interview 📹📹https://t.co/6XodVn2JA8 pic.twitter.com/lbIdWJ8MTO — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) 26 February 2019

Pandey: Looking at her I was trying to do the same. Like she said, if we could get some early breakthroughs; she did it with some early wickets.

Rodrigues: Now for some rapidfire questions. Most dramatic person in the team?

Goswami: I think Mischievous Rodrigues.

Rodrigues: The most irritating person in the dressing team?

Pandey: It has to be you! There is no other contender.

Rodrigues: One think you don’t like about each other?

Goswami: Shikha sweats a lot. So whenever she bowls well and you go to hug her, you sweat so much.

Rodrigues: So Shikha di, how many shirts do you change in a match?

Pandey: Today I changed three. Thankful to BCCI for providing us with five-six T-shirts.

Rodrigues: Can you explain your celebration – why do you ‘eat’ the batter?

Pandey: I was always told that I don’t celebrate so I’m trying to celebrate. I’m 40% there, will reach 100% soon.

Rodrigues: Can you talk about what happened when you took (Georgia) Elwiss’ wicket?

Goswami: That time we needed wickets and as a medium pacer, if someone is stepping down and hitting here and there, you want to bounce back hard. That is what I was doing. It was just heat of the moment and nothing else. I just said ‘See you later, mate!’