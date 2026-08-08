Hurt Jemimah out of Hundred, in race against time to recover ahead of Asia Cup

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India batter Jemimah Rodrigues’ participation in the upcoming Asia Cup is up in the air after she was ruled out of the ongoing Hundred after suffering a hamstring injury. Rodrigues’ franchise Southern Brave confirmed on Saturday that the India player has been replaced by Australian all-rounder Charlie Knott for the remainder of the tournament.
“We can confirm that due to an injury suffered by Jemimah Rodrigues, we’ve signed Charli Knott as our injury replacement for the remainder of The Hundred. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Jemi,” Southern Brave posted on X.
The 25-year-old has scored 143 runs with a highest of 42 not out in six innings for the Brave at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 131.19.
Jemimah Rodrigues 🔁 Charli Knott
We can confirm that due to an injury suffered by Jemimah Rodrigues, we’ve signed Charli Knott as our injury replacement for the remainder of The Hundred 💯
Wishing you a speedy recovery, Jemi 🙏💙 pic.twitter.com/gy0LC14klh
— Southern_Brave (@southernbrave_) August 8, 2026
With the Women’s T20 Asia Cup set to start in August 28 and India first match against Thailand scheduled on August 30, Jemimah will be in race against time to recover in just 3 weeks.
The tournament, set to be played in Dubai and in the T20 format will see India clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on September 5 at the Dubai International Stadium.
The 8 teams taking part in the tournament are divided into two groups with India facing Thailand on August 30, followed by Hong Kong on September 3 and then arch-rivals Pakistan in Group A. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE and Indonesia make up Group B.
The tournament opener on August 28 will feature Thailand and Hong Kong. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals with the final set for September 13. Sri Lanka are the defending champions coming into this edition after beating India in the final in 2024.
In that match, breezy half-centuries from captain Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama, besides Kavisha Dilhari’s all-round exploits, enabled Sri Lanka defeat 2022 winners India by eight wickets and claim the Asia Cup in Dambulla. Though India were favourites, the outcome did not come as a complete surprise as Lanka had been on a red-hot winning streak, having lost only three of their last 17 games.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.