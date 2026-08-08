Hurt Jemimah out of Hundred, in race against time to recover ahead of Asia Cup

India's Jemimah Rodrigues throws the ball during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues’ participation in the upcoming Asia Cup is up in the air after she was ruled out of the ongoing Hundred after suffering a hamstring injury. Rodrigues’ franchise Southern Brave confirmed on Saturday that the India player has been replaced by Australian all-rounder Charlie Knott for the remainder of the tournament.

“We can confirm that due to an injury suffered by Jemimah Rodrigues, we’ve signed Charli Knott as our injury replacement for the remainder of The Hundred. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Jemi,” Southern Brave posted on X.

The 25-year-old has scored 143 runs with a highest of 42 not out in six innings for the Brave at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 131.19.