Watch: Harleen feat Jemimah, a rap tribute to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

During the recently-concluded T20I series between India women and South Africa women, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian cricketer to feature in 100 T20Is. The 30-year-old, who hails from Punjab, achieved the milestone before world cup winning captain MS Dhoni and Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who have so far played 98 T20Is.

Congratulating Harmanpreet on completing 100 caps for India in the shortest format of the game, her teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol composed a rap song for their skipper. Rodrigues shared the video of her rapping along with Harleen on Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations on your 100th T20i cap, @ImHarmanpreet. Here’s a small tribute from Big Harry ft. Lil J.”

Congratulations on your 100th T20i cap @ImHarmanpreet ???

Here’s a small tribute for you from Big Harry ft. Lil’ J ????#HarmanpreetThor pic.twitter.com/bTCWmt06LB — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) October 6, 2019

Both the cricketers in their song hailed the skipper for her power-hitting abilities and compared her with superheroes like Thor and Shaktimaan.

Responding to the sweet gesture, Harmanpreet thanked both her teammates and expressed happiness.

Thank you little ones ???? It indeed is a pleasure to have you all do this for me ???? https://t.co/rrTlRv4ANL — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) October 6, 2019

Kaur became the most capped Indian in the T20 format on Friday, 4 October. Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik is the only male cricketer to have featured in over 100 T20I games.