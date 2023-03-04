scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol jam with AP Dhillon ahead of the WPL 2023 opening ceremony

In addition to Dhillion actresses Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani will also be part of the opening ceremony.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Kaur Deol with Ap Dhillon in jam session. (Screengrab)
Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol jam with AP Dhillon ahead of the WPL 2023 opening ceremony
With hours left in the inaugural Women’s Premier League season to kick off, a video of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon, who is going to perform his chartbusters in the opening ceremony, has been doing rounds on the social media where he is seen having a jam session in the locker room with Delhi Capitals player Jemimah Rodrigues and Gujarat Giants’ Harleen Deol.

Both Indian cricketing stars sang a couple of Punjabi tracks with the singer, with Jemimah also playing guitar.

In addition to Dhillon, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani will also be part of the opening ceremony.

The ceremony which was scheduled at 5:30 PM IST earlier, has been postponed to 6:25 PM on Saturday. “The grand opening ceremony will start at 6:25 PM IST. Adding glitz and glamour to the tournament opener will be Bollywood stars – Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. To top it all, singer-songwriter AP Dhillon will be performing some of his musical chartbusters on-stage that are bound to leave the audience enthralled.” A statement released by BCCI read.

The opening game between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians has also been subsequently postponed by half an hour to 8:00 PM on Saturday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The toss will take place at 07.30 PM IST.

While Harleen is part of the Gujarat team that will feature in the opening match against Mumbai, Jemimah’s Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers in their opening fixture on Sunday at the Braboune stadium.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 16:33 IST
