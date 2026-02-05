T20 World Cup | How did Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma wish good luck to Surya’s team

Indian women mounted a sturdy home charge at the title last November at DY Patil and now the men are being urged to hold strong as another World Cup in a different format is played at home. (AP and CREIMAS)

The sentiment to get comfortable in the skin of domineering champions. Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 Team India has been urged not just to defend the crown Rohit, Virat, Hardik and Bumrah won at Barbados, but to now effectively keep the Cup home – given India is hosting.

Speaking to The Indian Express about the promo campaign run by JioHotstar for the last one month, World Cup player of the final Deepti Sharma said, “Ek Cup aa gayaa hai, doosra jaane nahi denge. I’m very sure the team will work very hard for the Cup, and bring it home,” she said.

The campaign might not have captured the imagination as much as the one before the Women’s World Cup where an ordinary fan of the men’s game is slowly persuaded to cheer as loudly for the women, but this one conceptualised by Atul Kattukaran and the creative team at the broadcasters, harps on not letting go of the bragging rights of being world champions. ‘