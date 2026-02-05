T20 World Cup | How did Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma wish good luck to Surya’s team

The official broadcaster's campaign is angling at establishing Indian dominance over trophies, using the women's success on November 2, 2025 to set the tone for the men's team's title defense

By: Express News Service
5 min readFeb 5, 2026 08:16 PM IST
India T20 World Cup SuryaIndian women mounted a sturdy home charge at the title last November at DY Patil and now the men are being urged to hold strong as another World Cup in a different format is played at home. (AP and CREIMAS)
Make us preferred source on Google

The sentiment to get comfortable in the skin of domineering champions. Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 Team India has been urged not just to defend the crown Rohit, Virat, Hardik and Bumrah won at Barbados, but to now effectively keep the Cup home – given India is hosting.

Speaking to The Indian Express about the promo campaign run by JioHotstar for the last one month, World Cup player of the final Deepti Sharma said, “Ek Cup aa gayaa hai, doosra jaane nahi denge. I’m very sure the team will work very hard for the Cup, and bring it home,” she said.

The campaign might not have captured the imagination as much as the one before the Women’s World Cup where an ordinary fan of the men’s game is slowly persuaded to cheer as loudly for the women, but this one conceptualised by Atul Kattukaran and the creative team at the broadcasters, harps on not letting go of the bragging rights of being world champions. ‘

Indian women mounted a sturdy home charge at the title last November at DY Patil and now the men are being urged to hold strong as another World Cup in a different format is played at home. Loosely riffing off the Dangal dialogue of if chhoriya can win, then so can chhore – again, and at home – the campaign has a bunch of cliches, but fact remains that after 2011, India hasn’t lifted a trophy at home, unforgettably losing the 50 over final in glum month of November of 2023. Nevertheless, winning at home remains a challenge that no (male) captain since Dhoni has managed.

A home Cup brings the attendant crowd pressure, clamour for passes, insane scrutiny that Dravid-Sharma almost handled until they didn’t in final, the VIP noise and chaos that players don’t need to tolerate when abroad. On the other hand, the women’s team showed how Indian fans can show them the power of belief and pure, ordinary fan’s love, that DY Patil showed against Australia and South Africa. If India reach this T20 final, they will have to play in Ahmedabad.

With Harmanpreet’s team showing how it’s done, the onus, as per the campaign is on the men.

Also Read | Women’s World Cup: It’s same Team India, whether men or women – how one of most creative commercials in recent times addresses prejudice against female game

Jemimah Rodrigues told the Express, “It’s a great feeling. I know how much boys have cheered for us. And now it’s our turn. Just know we are going to back you no matter what. Just Go out there, have fun and bring it home. It’s a lovely slogan. No better feeling than to have another World Cup back when we are playing at our home ground. So it’s gonna be great. Best thing about playing at home is you know there are more than 1.6 billion people backing and cheering for you. When India walks in, it’s not just the 11. It’s everyone together coming as one and going against whatever opponent we are playing. It’s just going to pump everyone to go out and give their best.”

Story continues below this ad

Another segment of the campaign has Rohit in a slightly muddled idea where he’s scornful of history lessons (‘yeh history ki class nahi, cricket hai’), but also urges SKY’s India to repeat history. But that hotch-potch messaging is down to the creatives, while Rohit is quite simply encouraging what’s considered a strong team to keep winning.

Shafali Verma told the Express, “From the start the men used to cheer for us. We are very excited to send message to them for the World Cup. It’s not about a challenge. It’s a confidence thing for men. They are very confident that if women have won, we can win it too. It’s a different energy playing World Cup at home. You will feel different. I’m very excited to see those World Cup games. I’m sure you will give your life to win.”

Even as the ‘Champions Back Champions in a Script Reversal for JioStar’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026’ picks tempo and the World Cup begins, the biggest message that the women can offer men is how to keep out the noise, and ignore carpers.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Suryakumar Yadav: Flight booked for Colombo.... baaki toh dekh lenge
Suryakumar Yadav India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement

Photos

The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
PM says Oppn wanted to dig his grave after he devoted every moment to country
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
It looked like a deadly hit-and-run. Then Rajasthan police decided to question the widow
Anjali was unhappy with her marriage to Ashish and had returned to her parents’ home days after, police said.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings
Suniel shetty
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Andre Beteille
How Fed chair nomination brought pause to gold, silver rally, exposed their volatility
gold silver prices, kevin warsh
From Cartier Icons to Richard Mille Tourbillons: The most iconic timepieces from the 2026 Grammy Awards
Best watches spotted at the 2026 Grammys
OpenAI, Anthropic trade barbs over ads amid scrutiny of AI business models
OpenAI-Anthropic
Advertisement
Feb 05: Latest News