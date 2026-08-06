Jaydev Unadkat to head back to Sussex for County Championship Season

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Saurashtra fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat is set to return to England later this week to resume his stint with Sussex in the County Championship, hoping to reignite his international career.
The former India left-arm pacer, who has been associated with the English county since 2023, will head back to Brighton to feature in the remainder of the red-ball campaign, according to a report by Cricbuzz.
“It’s back to county cricket. I’ve been representing Sussex for the last four seasons and it will be good preparation for the Indian domestic season,” Unadkat was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
The left-arm pacer is expected to feature in Sussex’s remaining six fixtures, starting with the match against Warwickshire at Edgbaston on August 20.
In 2023, Unadkat played three matches for Sussex, taking 11 wickets at an average of 24.2, including a standout 6/94 against Leicestershire. His return in 2024 saw him claim 22 wickets at an impressive average of 14.4 across five matches, significantly contributing to Sussex’s Division Two title victory. In 2025, he took 16 wickets at an average of 17.25.
Unadkat is not the only Indian player featuring in the County Championship this season. Yuzvendra Chahal (Nottinghamshire) and Rahul Chahar (Surrey) are also part of the competition. Kuldeep Yadav, who has played in the One-Day Cup for Yorkshire, and Manav Suthar, who turned out for Warwickshire in June, are expected to return for the final stages of the Championship following India’s Test tour of Sri Lanka. Ashutosh Sharma (Hampshire) and women’s cricketer Pratika Rawal (Warwickshire Bears) are among the other Indians currently playing in England’s domestic circuit.
Before Unadkat, his former Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara had represented Sussex during the 2024 Championship season.
County cricket in England is currently on a break from the red-ball season, with attention shifting to white-ball competitions like The Hundred and the One-Day Cup. Unadkat, however, is contracted with Sussex only for the County Championship and will rejoin the side when the red-ball competition resumes.
He featured in two County Championship matches in June before returning to India, where he picked up eight wickets across four innings. He was unavailable for the earlier rounds due to IPL commitments.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.