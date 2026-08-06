Jaydev Unadkat to head back to Sussex for County Championship Season

Saurashtra fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat is set to return to England later this week to resume his stint with Sussex in the County Championship, hoping to reignite his international career.

The former India left-arm pacer, who has been associated with the English county since 2023, will head back to Brighton to feature in the remainder of the red-ball campaign, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

“It’s back to county cricket. I’ve been representing Sussex for the last four seasons and it will be good preparation for the Indian domestic season,” Unadkat was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

The left-arm pacer is expected to feature in Sussex’s remaining six fixtures, starting with the match against Warwickshire at Edgbaston on August 20.