Ranji Trophy: Jaydev Unadkat felicitated on his 100th first-class match

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat, playing his 100th first-class match, was felicitated by the state unit after the toss against Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

“Jaydev is an exceptional cricketer with outstanding cricketing skill and leadership. Under his captaincy, Saurashtra became champions of the Ranji Trophy in season 2019-20 and of Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2022-23. I wish him many more success representing Team India as well as Team Saurashtra,” former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah said during the feliciation.

In 99 first-class matches, Unadkat has bagged 370 wickets with best bowling figures of 13/103 in a match.

In a series of tweets on the eve of his 100th first-class Unadkat shared an interesting story about his first-class debut.

On the eve of my 100th first-class game, I want to take a moment and reflect on this journey which has been filled with emotions, passion & pride! I remember the moment when i made my first-class debut vividly. I had injured my bowling finger a day before the game.. pic.twitter.com/lUHoxubNeL — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) January 16, 2023

“On the eve of my 100th first-class game, I want to take a moment and reflect on this journey which has been filled with emotions, passion & pride! I remember the moment when i made my first-class debut vividly. I had injured my bowling finger a day before the game,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I so wanted to play & make my debut. I did play with a bleeding finger-nail, and gosh, that feeling was surreal! Today, 12 years & 7 months later, I can proudly say that I played 99 games with the same approach and passion that I had when I played the 1st match!

“…Before I step on the field tomorrow, while I would be grateful to the almighty & to a lot of people, I would be proud of myself for this once, for this was a goal that was close to my heart! Major bucket-list ticked off,” Unadkat said.

Last month, the left-arm seamer made his Test come back after a gap of 12 years against Bangladesh. Unadkat has been picked in India’s Test squad for the Australia series after a successful return to the side.