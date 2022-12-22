scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Jaydev Unadkat creates rare record

Jaydev Unadkat made his Test debut against South Africa at Centurion on December 16, 2020, 12 years and two days ago.

Unadkat, who made his debut in 2010, is playing only the second Test of his career. (Twitter/BCCI)
Pacer Jaydev Unadkat created a rare Indian record when he became the first cricketer from the country to miss the most number of Test matches in the history of the game.

Unadkat, who made his debut in 2010, is playing only the second Test of his career in the ongoing match against Bangladesh here.

He replaced wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who returned with match-winning figures of 8/113 in India’s 188-run win in the opening game in Chattogram.

Unadkat made his Test debut against South Africa at Centurion on December 16, 2020, 12 years and two days ago. In between, he missed 118 Test matches, the highest by an Indian and second highest in world cricket.

Only England’s Gareth Batty (142) has missed more matches than Unadkat in the history of Test cricket.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 10:29:32 am
