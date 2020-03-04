Jaydev Unadkat’s sensational 7/56 propels Saurashtra into Ranji Trophy final

Jaydev Unadkat celebrates after leading Saurashtra into the Ranji Trophy final. (Screengrab/Hotstar) Jaydev Unadkat celebrates after leading Saurashtra into the Ranji Trophy final. (Screengrab/Hotstar)

Jaydev Unadkat’s sensational seven-wicket haul helped Saurashtra beat Gujarat by 92 runs on Wednesday to become the second finalist of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season.

Unadkat, who finished with match figures of 142/10, led from the front as Saurashtra stalled a fightback from Gujarat after Parthiv Patel and Devang Gandhi added a 158-run stand in a chase of 327 in the semi-final.

The southpaw now has 65 wickets in his bag which includes seven five-wicket hauls in this domestic season. This is the second most wickets in a Ranji season and the most by a pacer in a Ranji season.

He is also the third pacer after L Balaji (2002-03) and A Choudhary (2018-19) to return with seven 5-fers in a Ranji season.

Unadkat is now just behind Ashutosh Aman (68) in all time list of most wickets in a Ranji season.

Rajkot will host the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra, next week.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd