Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Must Read

Jaydev Unadkat’s sensational 7/56 propels Saurashtra into Ranji Trophy final

Jaydev Unadkat’s seventh 5-wicket haul took Saurashtra into the finals of the Ranji Trophy.

By: Sports Desk | Published: March 4, 2020 4:02:41 pm
Jaydev Unadkat celebrates after leading Saurashtra into the Ranji Trophy final. (Screengrab/Hotstar)

Jaydev Unadkat’s sensational seven-wicket haul helped Saurashtra beat Gujarat by 92 runs on Wednesday to become the second finalist of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season.

Unadkat, who finished with match figures of 142/10, led from the front as Saurashtra stalled a fightback from Gujarat after Parthiv Patel and Devang Gandhi added a 158-run stand in a chase of 327 in the semi-final.

The southpaw now has 65 wickets in his bag which includes seven five-wicket hauls in this domestic season. This is the second most wickets in a Ranji season and the most by a pacer in a Ranji season.

He is also the third pacer after L Balaji (2002-03) and A Choudhary (2018-19) to return with seven 5-fers in a Ranji season.

Unadkat is now just behind Ashutosh Aman (68) in all time list of most wickets in a Ranji season.

Rajkot will host the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra, next week.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Coronavirus and its threat to Tokyo Olympics
Coronavirus and its threat to Tokyo Olympics
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 04: Latest News