Jaydev Unadkat becomes first bowler to pick a first-over hat-trick in Ranji Trophy

Fresh from his comeback against Bangladesh after 12 years, Jaydev Unadkat has rocked Delhi with an eight-wicket haul, including the first over hat-trick in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Unadkat (8/39), who missed last first Ranji fixtures due to National duty, bundled out Delhi for a paltry 133 after their skipper Yash Dhull had chosen to bat after winning the toss.

Unadkat removed Dhruv Shorey, Vaibhav Rawal and Yash Dhull off the third, fourth and fifth deliveries respectively to bag the hat-trick. It was the first-ever first-over hat trick in the history of the Ranji Trophy. Karnataka’s Vinay Kumar took the previous earliest hat-trick in a match against Mumbai in the 2017-18 quarter-final, but it was spread across the first and third overs.

Delhi opener Dhruv Shorey survived a loud lbw appeal in the first over, but Unadkat cleaned him up in the third ball on a duck. Next in, Vaibhav Rawal edges one behind to wicketkeeper H Desai. The left-arm seamer then trapped his counterpart Yash Dhull to complete his hat-trick.

In the next over, he completed his 21st five-wicket haul as he got the wickets of Jonty Sidhu (4) and Lalit Yadav (0). He was not done yet, as in this third over he dismissed debutant Lakshya Thareja (1) and left Delhi reeling at 10 for 7.

Hrithik Shokeen (68 not out) and Shivank Vashisth (38) put on a counter-attacking 80 for the ninth wicket, before Unadkat came back in his second spell to remove Vashisth and Kuldip Yadav in successive deliveries.

In the second innings, Unadkat again will be on a hat-trick as he has taken two wickets in his fifth and sixth ball of his last over.

In Saurashtra’s Vijay Hazare Trophy title run, Unadkat has bagged 19 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 3.33. Thereafter, he earned a Test recall in Mirpur, took his maiden Test wicket and ended the match with three scalps as India recorded a 2-0 series win in Bangladesh.