Jayawardene, Sangakkara hit back at former Sri Lanka sports minister’s 2011 WC final fixing claims

Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara has asked for evidence of match-fixing. (Source: Reuters) Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara has asked for evidence of match-fixing. (Source: Reuters)

Sri Lanka’s former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage shook the cricketing world on Thursday when he alleged that their loss to India in the 2011 World Cup final was fixed by ‘certain parties’. Now, a war of words has ensued.

Right after Aluthgamage’s words, the sports ministry of the island-country ordered an investigation into the matter. Dullas Alahapperuma, the current sports minister, has asked for a report on its progress every two weeks, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Reacting to the claims, Mahela Jayawardene, who had scored an unbeaten 103 for Sri Lanka in the final, and Kumar Sangakkara, the then skipper of the team, had asked Aluthgamage to provide evidence of match-fixing.

He needs to take his “evidence” to the ICC and the Anti corruption and Security Unit so the claims can be investigated throughly https://t.co/51w2J5Jtpc — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 18, 2020

The former sports minister replied to both of them claiming that Jayawardene and Sangakkara were making a big deal out of the issue.

“Mahela has said that the circus has started. I don’t understand why Sanga and Mahela are making a big deal about this. Even Arjuna Ranatunga has openly talked about match-fixing issues earlier. Plus, I am not referring to any of our players,” Aluthgamage said to Cricket Next.

Jayawardene also continued with the conversation and tweeted on Friday evening saying, “When someone accuses that we sold the 2011 WC naturally it’s a big deal because we don’t know how one could fix a match and not be part of the playing 11? Hopefully, we will get enlightened after 9 years.”

When some one accuses that we sold the 2011 WC naturaly it’s a big deal cus we don’t know how one could fix a match and not be part of the playing 11? Hopefully we will get enlightened after 9 years…😃👍 https://t.co/cmBtle5dNE — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) June 19, 2020

Before the final in 2011 which they lost to India with 10 balls to spare, Sri Lanka had called Suraj Randiv and Chaminda Vaas as standby to the injured Muttiah Muralitharan and Angelo Mathews. While Muralitharan played the final, Mathews was left out of the clash.

“The 2011 final was fixed. I state it with responsibility and I can come forward for a debate. I would not involve the cricketers in this. However, certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game,” Aluthgamage was quoted as saying to Daily Mirror earlier.

“The team who played the final match was not the team we had selected and finalized.”

