Jayawardene defends Mumbai Indians using concussion sub for Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner of Mumbai Indians reacts during the IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: Deepak Malik / CREIMAS for IPL)

One of the talking points in Mumbai’s Indians’ 103-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday evening at the Wankhede Stadium was the home side’s use of Shardul Thakur as a “concussion substitute” after Mitchell Santner injured himself.

The New Zealand captain injured himself in the 17th over of the first innings when he dived to catch CSK’s Kartik Sharma in the deep off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling. While Santner managed to hang on to the catch, the Mumbai Indians spinner injured himself in the process. Replays show that he hit the left side of his head on the ground after the same time his shoulder hit the ground hard. But in the game, the head touching the ground was not as visible as his shoulder smashing into the ground.