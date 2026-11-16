Jay Shah gets second term as ICC chairman, elected unopposed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) board on Monday announced that former BCCI secretary Jay Shah was elected unopposed as the cricket body’s chairman for a second term, following a proposal by the ICC directors during the board meetings in Bali.

“I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support,” Shah said in an ICC statement. “Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world.”

“We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans,” he added.

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Shah, 38, was previously elected as the international cricket body’s youngest chair in late 2024, replacing Greg Barclay.

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Shah’s formal entry into cricket administration came in 2009 when he started working with the Central Board of Cricket, Ahmedabad (CBCA).

He went on to work at the state level – first as an executive with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA). In 2011, he was included in the marketing committee of the BCCI. By the time he was 25, he had risen to the post of GCA secretary in 2013 and represented the association during the BCCI’s Annual General Body meeting.

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Shah’s first major move as an administrator was at the Gujarat Cricket Association. After taking over as the joint secretary in 2013, when his father was the state unit president, Shah was at the forefront of the colossal revamp of the then Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. From the announcement, it was labelled as the world’s biggest stadium. And in 2020, the 1,32,000-seater was the venue for the Namaste Trump event, where former US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally. In 2021, the venue hosted its first Test and was renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium and has since hosted the ODI World Cup final (2023) and the T20 World Cup final earlier this year.

Shah was appointed President of the Asian Cricket Council, in a prelude to his rise to the top of the global game. He was the youngest President of the ACC too. Later in 2022, Shah became Chairman of the Finance & Commercial Affairs (F&C) Committee at the ICC.