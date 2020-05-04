Chandrasekhar, Bedi, Prasanna were taken to the cleaners here: Miandad recalls Pakistan’s golden era

Javed Miandad in a YouTube video discussed how his teammates overpowered Indian spinners during India’s tour of Pakistan in 1978-79. (Source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter) Javed Miandad in a YouTube video discussed how his teammates overpowered Indian spinners during India’s tour of Pakistan in 1978-79. (Source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter)

Reminiscing Pakistan’s dominance in international cricket, former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad recalled a period from his cricketing days. In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, the 62-year-old discussed how his teammates overpowered Indian spinners during India’s tour of Pakistan in 1978-79.

Miandad in the video hailed teammate Zaheer Abbas, for his ruthless show against the Indian spin setup comprising Bishan Singh Bedi, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar and Erapalli Prasanna, helping the hosts win the series 2-0.

“Chandrasekhar, Bedi, Prasanna… India’s strength was this, their spinners. And they did well around the world but when they came here [Pakistan], they were taken to the cleaners. Our players robbed them for so many runs,” said Miandad on his YouTube channel.

Miandad further stated that how he and Abbas complimented each other. “I remember that Chandrasekhar was troubling Zaheer bhai. He told me ‘Javed please tackle him for me’. I obviously said yes,” he recalled.

“Meanwhile from the other end, Zaheer bhai was taking a lot of runs off Bedi sahib, Prasanna. Then I said, ‘Zaheer bhai please allow me to take some runs too, I will also use my feet against them. I’m stuck here. I won’t take a single off the last ball.’ During that time players used to look after each other. If I’m having some troubles then my partner will take control and vice-versa,” Miandad added.

Eventually, Abbas emerged as the leading run-scorer during that series, accumulating 583 runs in five innings at an average close to 200. Meanwhile, Miandad scored 357 runs in the same number of innings at an average of 179.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd