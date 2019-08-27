Pakistan’s Javed Miandad plans march to LoC over Kashmir, J&K governor says ‘we don’t care’

Even as Pakistan attempts to put pressure on India over the abrogation of special status for Jammu and Kashmir, former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad said that he will visit the Line of Control (LoC) with other sportspersons from the nation who were willing to join him. The former cricketer said that they will hoist a flag for peace at the LoC.

However, the governor of Jammu and Kashmir responded saying that the state administration was not concerned about the march.

Miandad tweeted about his plan to hold a march to the Line of Control.

I’m with other legends of sports to be visiting Line of Control( LOC), to make my voice heard, bring greater awareness to the terrible situation in Kashmir and call for peace @UN charter. pic.twitter.com/zuRER8W2ll — Javed Miandad (@ItsJavedMiandad) August 25, 2019

On my call for #peacefullMarch toward #LOC #Kashmir, I received overwhelmed positive response ur humanity lovers across the Globe. I am reqsting ur inputs 4 date of March as v r phase of finalizing schedule so need ur inputs as well. DM for suggestions #PakistanStandsWithKashmir — Javed Miandad (@ItsJavedMiandad) August 26, 2019

“I will go to the border for peace. I will call all the top people, the sportspeople and everyone. I will go there and tell everyone about peace. I will go with a peace flag. If these things did not stop then I will go border with anyone who will join me and after going there I will tell people that we want peace and we are with Kashmiri people,” Miandad said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

“I will take all the people from sports fraternity and all the people from all over the world, and I will go to the border and hoist a flag for peace. All the soldiers there will see how peaceful we are. I want India and Pakistan to end everything peaceful,” he said.

However, the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik told ANI, “We don’t care what he does. We know what we would do.”

“We have abrogated Article 370 and you will see in 3-4 days that we will do so much work for the people of Kashmir,” he said, adding that even people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir would notice the progress.

“We will protect their identity, culture, jobs and their land. We won’t any harm come to them,” Malik said.