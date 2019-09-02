Javed Miandad threatens to use sword over Kashmir issue, video goes viral

After threatening to lead a protest rally to the Line of Control to protest India’s decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad held a rally in which he says he’s willing to use the sword for them.

In a video that has gone viral, Miandad is seen leading a group of people while holding a sword. In the video he says, “Kashmir bhaiyo fikar mat karo hum aapke saath hai. Mere paas balla bhi hai, pehle chakka maara tha, ab yeh bhi hai (Kashmiri brothers don’t worry. We are with you. Earlier I used a bat to hit a six, now I can use this sword).”

To that, someone from the crowd shouts, “Balla bhi tez tha ab talwar bhi tez hai. (The bat was sharp, now the sword is sharp).” Miandad responds, “Jab main balle se chakka maar sakta hoon tu iss se insaan kyu nahin maar sakta. (if I can hit a sixer with a bat, can’t I kill a man with a sword)”

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad threatening India while holding a sword: Pehle main balle se chakka marta tha, ab talwar se insaan maaronga (If I can hit six with a bat, why can’t I swing sword.. I used to hit sixes with bat, now I’ll kill humans with sword)… pic.twitter.com/blmK1XnbKS — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) September 1, 2019

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi on August 5 revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two union territories.

Miandad isn’t the only member of the Pakistan cricket fraternity to have spoken on the issue. Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has tweeted quite a few times with the hashtag #KashmirStillUnderCurfew and has a pinned tweet which says, “Let’s respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren. On 6 Sep I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC (sic).”

Let’s respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren.

On 6 Sep I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 28, 2019

We expect more from @UN to stop violence&cruelty in conflict zone of Kashmir,majority of the Indians DO NOT support the barbaric acts of @narendramodi it’s time he should come towards building long term peace,this inhumanity should be put to a stop4good #KashmirStillUnderCurfew — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 23, 2019

Reacting to India’s move on Kashmir, Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner. With concerns being raised over the Kashmir issue in international community, India has said that the scrapping of Article 370 is an internal matter.