Javed Miandad on sledging: Normally I would never start it, maintained a limit

Javed Miandad jumps before the then Indian wicket-keeper Kiran More during India vs Pakistan match in 1992 World Cup at SCG. (Screengrab) Javed Miandad jumps before the then Indian wicket-keeper Kiran More during India vs Pakistan match in 1992 World Cup at SCG. (Screengrab)

Sledging in cricket has always gathered a lot of interest among fans. Javed Miandad, the self-confessed inventor of sledging, was often known for getting under the skin of the opposition.

His banter with Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More in the 1992 World Cup match at the SCG is still recalled as possibly one of the funniest incidents till date.

The wicket-keeper had invited the wrath of Miandad for his constant chirping. But Miandad’s response with a spontaneous frog-jump took everyone by surprise.

However, in a recent interview with the Telegraph, the former Pakistan cricketer claimed that while he never backed down from a verbal duel, he also tried maintaining his limit.

“Cricket was tough during my time.”

“I was always determined to fight on 99 per cent of the occasions and loved doing that. The josh factor always separated me from the rest. Mujhe jawab dena achcha lagta tha (I loved giving it back to the opposition). My logic was simple: if you sledge me, I will get back at you.

“But normally, I would never start it. After being sledged, if you don’t retaliate, then you are not doing justice to yourself. Main tab toh apna hak ada kar raha tha (I was only trying to impose my right).

“As I said, Virat and my styles are different. But every player should be conscious of his image on the field… While maintaining a limit, I also did the same. Virat too brings in the josh element into play,” Miandad, who scored 8,832 Test runs at an average of over 52, asserted.

