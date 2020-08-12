Imran Khan has ruined Pakistan cricket, claims Javed Miandad

In Frame: Javed Miandad and Imran Khan

Javed Miandad on Tuesday claimed that his former teammate and current Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruined cricket in his country. According to Miandad the present officials appointed in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have zero knowledge and have destroyed the sport.

“All officials in the PCB do not know the ABC of the sport. I will talk to Imran Khan personally about the sad state of affairs. I will not leave anyone that is not right for our country. You have brought a person [Wasim Khan] from abroad, if he steals from us how will you even catch him? Has everyone in Pakistan passed away that you need someone from the outside? I want the people of Pakistan to rise. If you don’t have a better person in the entire country than you should look outside, but that is not the case,” Miandad said in a video released on his YouTube channel.

Miandad also noted that the decision to shut departmental cricket in the country has left many young cricketers unemployed.

“The players that are currently playing should have a big future in cricket. I don’t want these players to end as laborers in the future. They have left players unemployed after dumping the departments and now they cannot offer employment themselves. I was saying this before as well but they didn’t understand,” he added.

Miandad also lashed out at Pakistan’s World Cup-winning skipper for not paying adequate attention on how the PCB is being functioned.

“I was your [Imran Khan’s] captain, not the other way around. I was the one who pulled your strings. You think no one other than you knows about cricket. You should start thinking about yourself and your surroundings. You should start thinking about the people you have kept in the PCB before it’s too late,” he concluded.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.