Javed Miandad explains why Virat Kohli is his favourite Indian batsman

Former Pakistan cricket legend Javed Miandad has revealed that if there is one Indian player of whom he is in awe of, it is the Indian captain- Virat Kohli. Accroding to Kohli’s record, “itself tells a lot” and there were no second thoughts behind it.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Miandad praised Kohli for his enviable stats and said: “I was asked who is the best in the Indian cricket team, so I choose Virat Kohli.”

“I don’t have to say much, his performance itself tells a lot. People have to admit this as stats are visible.

“Virat performed really well in South Africa; even on an uneven wicket, he scored a hundred. You cannot say he is scared of fast-bowlers or he cannot play on bouncy pitches or he doesn’t play spinners well.”

“He is a clean hitter. Look at his shots, it feels so good to watch him bat. He has class,” Miandad added.

However, going by recent numbers Kohli hasn’t been in the best of forms considering his own standards. The Indian skipper could manage to score just 218 runs across formats in 11 outings against New Zealand.

Miandad, who aggregated 8832 runs in 124 Tests and 7381 runs in 233 ODIs for Pakistan, stated that both Rohit Sharma and Kohli make batting look easy.

One of the toughest competitors of his time, Miandad is known for his outspokenness.

