Javagal Srinath, Sundaram Ravi retained in ICC elite panel of match officials

Javagal Srinath was the lone Indian to feature in the match referees’ list, while Sundaram Ravi continued to be the country’s representative among the top umpires as the ICC on Thursday announced an unchanged list of elite match officials in Dubai.

The retention of the panel, for the period July 1 to June 30, 2019, was done following the annual review and selection process, the ICC said in a statement.

The ICC Umpires Selection Panel consisted of Chairman and ICC General Manager – Cricket, Geoff Allardice, ICC Chief Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle, former England player and commentator – David Lloyd, and former India captain and international umpire Srinivas Venkataraghavan.

The umpires’ panel includes Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ravi, Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker.

The panel of ICC Match Referees comprises David Boon, Chris Broad, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andy Pycroft, Javagal Srinath and Richie Richardson, all former Test players.

