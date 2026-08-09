Would’ve banned him: Srinath’s take as match referee on Ganguly making Waugh wait

Javagal Srinath had played the first Test of that series with an injury and subsequently sat out the rest of it. (Reuters File Photo)

Among the many details of the iconic 2001 Test series between India and Australia that have become part of cricketing folklore is the fact that Sourav Ganguly, still a young and new captain compared to the talismanic Steve Waugh, used to make the latter wait at the toss. It is something that Waugh has stated quite a few times since that annoyed him and Ganguly has also spoken on his side of the story recently.

Former fast bowler Javagal Srinath, who had played the first Test of that series with an injury and subsequently sat out the rest of the matches, said that had he been the referee in that series, Ganguly probably would’ve been slapped with a ban. “I would have banned Sourav for a few games,” Srinath, who has built a succesful career as an ICC match referee since retiring in 2003, said at an event in Chennai.