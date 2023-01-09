Bumrah’s international comeback delayed after being ruled out of ODI series vs SL on fitness grounds

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s international comeback delayed after being ruled out of ODI series against Sri Lanka on fitness grounds, PTI reported.

Bumrah was added to India’s ODI side for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting from Tuesday at Guwahati.

It was back in September last year after the three-match T20I series against Australia that Bumrah had been ruled out of the T20 World Cup down under owing to a recurring back injury. The pacer has since undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be joining the Indian ODI squad soon, per a statement by the BCCI.

Earlier last summer, the Indian pacer had encountered the injury during the India tour of England in July and had been out of action for almost two months.

India men’s cricket team will play their first bilateral series against Sri Lanka starting Tuesday, January 3; three T20Is followed by as many ODIs.