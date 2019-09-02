Jasprit Bumrah’s action illegal? ‘Get a life, says’ Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at ‘those people’ who expressed doubt over Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action during the second Test between India and West Indies in Sabina Park.

Bumrah’s sensational spell in the ongoing Test led to his maiden Test hat-trick. He became only the third Indian bowler to claim a hat-trick in the longest format of the game.

However, moments later, cricketer-turned commentator Ian Bishop made a startling revelation on air that ‘some people’ had questioned the legality of Bumrah’s bowling action.

Expressing disbelief, Gavaskar rubbished the claims and said that at no point is Bumrah’s arm bent more than the 15 degree limit.

“I cannot believe some people questioning the legality of Jasprit Bumrah’s action,” Hindustan Times quoted Bishop as saying during commentary.

“His action is unique but is well within the rules of the game. It’s one of the cleanest ones. Some people need to look in the mirror” Bishop said slamming the doubters.

“Can you name them? Who are these people questioning Bumrah’s action?,” Gavaskar asked to which Bishop did not reply.

Explaining Bumrah’s action the duo said, “Let’s look at it closely…”

“A few steps and then he gathers momentum and finally releases the ball with a straight arm. Now tell me at what point his arm is bent? It’s perfectly fine. People should really get a life,” Gavaskar added.