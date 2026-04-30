Jasprit Bumrah’s worst IPL season: The numbers, the pace drop, and what Pollard said after loss vs SRH

Jasprit Bumrah had gone into Wednesday night’s game against SRH with a matchup record heavily in his favour against Abhishek Sharma — two dismissals in five innings, 17 runs, strike rate barely 75. None of that mattered. Abhishek read his slower ball early in the second over and deposited it over mid-on. Travis Head followed with a 99-metre six straight back over Bumrah’s head. By the end of the powerplay, Bumrah had conceded 32 runs across two overs — the most he has ever given away in a powerplay in the IPL.

It didn’t get better. Klaasen drove him over extra cover for six when the equation was 68 off 42. Nitish whipped another slower ball over square leg. Then the moment that emptied the stands — uncapped Salil Arora, barely breaking his stance, launching a no-look six over long-off off a missed yorker. Bumrah finished with none for 54, his third most expensive spell in IPL history, five sixes conceded, and not a single sequence of three dot balls across nearly four overs. On a night every bowler bled, even he wasn’t spared.