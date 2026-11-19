At the tea break, former New Zealand wicketkeeper Ian Smith said a lovely line about Jasprit Bumrah: “Batsmen just can’t trust themselves.” He had brought up the third-ball dismissal of New Zealand captain Tom Latham, which had left the rest of the batsmen second-guessing themselves against Bumrah.

It was indeed a peach. And it has a history that dates to 2018, to the dismissal of England’s Keaton Jennings in a Test at Southampton. But first, a bit about the ball that made Latham and Co. distrust themselves. Latham shouldered arms to a ball he had seen heading outside off stump, but it had a nasty little twist in its tail. It swerved back in to take out his off stump, and Bumrah spread his arms wide in glee as he rushed past the batsman.

Bumrah’s inswinger to the left-handed batsmen isn’t a mystery now. It was in 2018. Just before the game, Bumrah had found himself listening to television commentators discussing how England’s left-handed batsmen should let his deliveries slant past them as he doesn’t have the inswinger. He kept a mental note and when he saw the lefty opener Jennings continuously leave deliveries, he reckoned that the batsman must also have watched the commentary. And then he pulled a rabbit out of his hat to take out Jennings.

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Back then it was the mystery that did the trick. Doing it now, when everyone knows it exists, is perhaps the better delivery. Those are essentially magic balls. But Bumrah turns them into functional tools. To know what to bowl and when to bowl it is a trait few bowlers have.

It’s that combination of timing, the skill to go with it, and the unique action that elevated him from the rest of the Indian pack at Basin Reserve on Thursday. Brain and body were, as ever, in sync. The scorecard agreed. He took three for 52 from 17 overs, five of them maidens. The four other bowlers India picked took two wickets between them.

Bumrah’s arm can be tilted inwards at release, but the wrist can be cocked outward, almost as if they are two disjoint parts in that limb. The ball can then come in the air, forcing the right-handed batsman to play before he finds out that it’s a straightener. By then it’s too late and it takes the edge, as Tom Blundell found out, nicking to the slip cordon.

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If Latham’s dismissal was a result of Bumrah’s timing, the awareness of when to use which weapon, and Blundell’s was a result of the illusion inherent in his action, his brain came alive in the removal of Daryl Mitchell.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Tom Blundell. (CREIMAS) Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Tom Blundell. (CREIMAS)

Mitchell’s plan to tackle Bumrah was pretty clear. He was going to walk down a step or two to force the bowler to shorten his length and so cut down any movement the grassy pitch could offer. He was willing to risk a bouncer or two, or a rap on the thighs. His wicket was more important than body blows. Bumrah had a man at leg gully at first, but realising the slowness of the pitch, India moved Yashasvi Jaiswal to a squarish short-leg. Mitchell still kept walking down. And Bumrah snapped his wrist, the ball kicked in even as it jagged back, took the inside edge and ricocheted off Mitchell’s left thigh to the right of Jaiswal, who pouched it smartly. There was joy plastered on Bumrah’s face as he ran past Mitchell.

In the final session, the ball wasn’t doing much at all. His last five overs went for 21 and brought no wicket. It was an apt phase to see how his brain cooks. Would he try the dreamily dipping slower ball that has accounted for the likes of Shaun Marsh, or a brutish yorker? The yorker came, surprising Nicholls, who was well set and good enough to just about stab it out. Then with one over he got with the new ball, he tried another yorker that swung in but was dug out again.

Every time he had the ball, threat emanated. The pitch was slow, the grass began to wither, seam movement reduced to a trickle, but the threat never diminished. Because of Bumrah’s wrist angle and finger-work, not many batsmen are able to read how much the inward movement will be. That’s why batsmen, warily peering through the helmet grill, getting the bat in line, delay the final confident push to meet the ball. What if this one seams in more, what if this is the straightener or a surprise yorker. As Smith said, the batsmen just couldn’t trust themselves.