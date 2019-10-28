Jasprit Bumrah unlikely to undergo a surgery for his back injury

India bowling coach Bharat Arun confirmed that seamer Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to undergo a surgery for his back injury that has kept him out of action for a while. The decision was made after the cricketer traveled to London along with NCA’s chief physio, Ashish Kaushik for consultations regarding his injury.

However, Bumrah is yet to gain 100 percent fitness and there are very few chances of him featuring in the remainder of India’s home season, including limited-overs fixtures against Bangladesh, West Indies, and Sri Lanka.

Arun also stated that the team management is firm on getting Bumrah ready for the tour of New Zealand that starts from January next year.

“Fast bowling is an unnatural activity,” explained Arun, in an interview with The Hindu. “Despite our best efforts, there can be no guarantees. We expect Bumrah to be back sooner than later, hopefully in time for the New Zealand Test series that is our next big challenge. As of now, he doesn’t need surgery.”

During a routine radiological screening, Bumrah was detected with a fracture on the lower back ahead of the three-match Test series against South Africa. He was rested for the series and was replaced by Umesh Yadav in the 15-man India squad.

While Yadav was impressive in the recently-concluded series, Bumrah is working on his recovery from his injury at the NCA in Bengaluru.