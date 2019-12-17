Jasprit Bumrah in full tilt as India conducts high intensity fielding drill

Jasprit Bumrah in full tilt. (Source: Twitter/@BCCI) Jasprit Bumrah in full tilt. (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah, surprising one and all, came out of injury and joined a practice session with Team India in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday before India’s clash against West Indies.

Bumrah showed no signs of rustiness as he went full tilt with the ball in the session and got involved with his teammates including the resurgent Prithvi Shaw. The 20-year-old Mumbai batsman looked far from being fit for international cricket during his session with trainer Nick Webb.

In training, he bowled for an hour or so to the likes of Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, and Mayank Agarwal at the nets. With coach Ravi Shastri and national selector Devang Gandhi keeping a close eye, Bumrah didn’t show any visible discomfort as he worked up brisk pace to trouble Pant and newly-incorporated Agarwal.

The 26-year-old has been out for months with a stress fracture on his back and is expected to be back next year for the New Zealand tour.

On the other hand, the newly-married Manish Pandey was put through his paces by fielding coach, R Sridhar during the practice session.

Hitting the ball from the crease of the pitch, Sridhar forced Pandey to be sprightly on his feet to stop the ball from reaching the boundary rope. Some of the shots prompted the Karnataka batsman to be agile enough to take direct catches.

After winning the T20I series, the ODI series against West Indies hangs in balance for India after losing the first encounter in Chennai by eight wickets. India will aim to bounce back on Wednesday to keep them in contention till the third ODI in Cuttack.

