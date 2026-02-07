Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss India’s opening T20 World Cup game against USA, Ishan Kishan to open 

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss India’s opening T20 World Cup game against United States of America (USA) due to viral fever. The Indian Express understands that Bumrah will be given rest by the Indian team management and will not rushed into playing the opener at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

This means the Indian team will have just have 13 fit players for the game as injured all-rounder Washington Sundar is yet to join the Indian side. He is present at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, awaiting final fitness clearance.

On the match eve, Bumrah did turn up at the ground but didn’t train. This means Mohd Siraj is most likely to get a game. Siraj was included in the Indian team at the last moment after the Indian pacer Harshit Rana was ruled out because of a knee injury during the warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on February 4.