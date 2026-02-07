Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss India’s opening T20 World Cup game against USA, Ishan Kishan to open 

T20 World Cup 2026: With Washington Sundar not yet fit, India just have 13 fit player for game against USA.

Written by: Devendra Pandey
2 min readFeb 7, 2026 07:10 AM IST
T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss India's opener against USA today. (CREIMAS)T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss India's opener against USA today. (CREIMAS)
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss India’s opening T20 World Cup game against United States of America (USA) due to viral fever. The Indian Express understands that Bumrah will be given rest by the Indian team management and will not rushed into playing the opener at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

This means the Indian team will have just have 13 fit players for the game as injured all-rounder Washington Sundar is yet to join the Indian side. He is present at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, awaiting final fitness clearance.

On the match eve, Bumrah did turn up at the ground but didn’t train. This means Mohd Siraj is most likely to get a game. Siraj was included in the Indian team at the last moment after the Indian pacer Harshit Rana was ruled out because of a knee injury during the warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on February 4.

T20 WC PREVIEW | T20 WORLD CUP PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation

“Following consultations with a specialist and subsequent scans, the BCCI medical team deemed him unfit to participate in the tournament. The team management wishes him a speedy recovery.  Mohd. Siraj will join the team as Harshit’s replacement in the squad,” BCCI had stated in its press release.

Ishan to open

Ishan Kishan will open the innings alongwith Abhishek Sharma. Ishan scored 53 during the warm up game against South Africa as an opener. He has scored 103 as one drop against New Zealand in their last T20 game against Trivandrum. With Sanju Samson out of form, the Indian team is bank on looks Kishan up the order.

