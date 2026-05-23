‘Jasprit Bumrah played T20 World Cup with niggle’, says Mahela Jayawardene

Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans during Match 30 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India, on April 20, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Mumbai Indians ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has had arguably the most difficult IPL campaign of his career, having taken a mere four wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 8.37.

Beyond the lacklustre showing, the speedster has had niggles, which head coach Mahela Jayawardene revealed he carried through the T20 World Cup and hence was given rest before the IPL began.

“Coming back from the World Cup as well, he had a slight niggle which he played with through the World Cup, so we gave him adequate rest after he returned. The first four or five games were a gradual build-up for him to recover fully, and you could see the pace was slightly down because of that,” Jayawardene said in the pre-match press conference.