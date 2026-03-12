‘I started my cricket here’: Jasprit Bumrah cherishes T20 World Cup win at domestic home ground

India became the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cup titles and their superstar pacer Jasprit Bumrah played an integral role in both wins. Bumrah emphasised how special the 2026 win has been for him, as the final was played in Ahmedabad, where he plays his domestic cricket. Moreover, this was where Bumrah and the Indian team had suffered heartbreak in the final of the 2023 World Cup.

“I started my cricket here. I played all my cricket here, come up the ranks through playing for Gujarat over here and winning the World Cup here, winning, being Man of the Match. The last time we fell just short, this time we went over it, really happy,” he said on BCCI.tv.