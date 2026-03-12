‘I started my cricket here’: Jasprit Bumrah cherishes T20 World Cup win at domestic home ground

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India became the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cup titles and their superstar pacer Jasprit Bumrah played an integral role in both wins. Bumrah emphasised how special the 2026 win has been for him, as the final was played in Ahmedabad, where he plays his domestic cricket. Moreover, this was where Bumrah and the Indian team had suffered heartbreak in the final of the 2023 World Cup.
“I started my cricket here. I played all my cricket here, come up the ranks through playing for Gujarat over here and winning the World Cup here, winning, being Man of the Match. The last time we fell just short, this time we went over it, really happy,” he said on BCCI.tv.
Bumrah walked out with his son, who was one of the mascots, for the national anthem before the final against New Zealand. “My son came. He was there last time as well; this time, he was there. My mum came, really special.” He added, “I don’t know about full circles, but really, really happy, back-to-back World Cups never really happen. Really grateful God is really kind, and I couldn’t be more thankful.”
Widely rated among the best bowlers in the world, Bumrah said that he doesn’t like being on the sidelines when the heat is on. “I don’t want to hide behind, I want to be in the thick of things. I always wanted to do a tough job. I’ve played cricket for that. I started cricket for that. When I’m able to make a difference, that gives me so much joy. No better feeling than that,” he said.
The T20 World Cup victory only furthers Bumrah’s status as one of the greatest India has ever produced. He has taken 234 wickets in Test matches, 149 in ODIs, and 121 in T20Is during his career and he is one of the most successful match-winners in world at the moment.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.