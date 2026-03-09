How Jasprit Bumrah’s slower ball swallowed seven batsmen at the T20 World Cup

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
There is a moment, just before the ball leaves Jasprit Bumrah’s hand, when the batsman thinks he knows. The arm comes over high and fast — nothing in the action suggests anything is different. The seam position offers no clue. The fingers give nothing away. Then, at the last instant, the wrist snaps sideways — a single, violent, almost invisible rotation, as if turning a doorknob. The arm speed is preserved. The ball is not.
By the time the batsman realises, he is already through the shot.
* * *
Ryan Rickelton saw it first. South Africa were rebuilding, two wickets down, and Rickelton leaned into a length delivery around middle stump the way you do when you have read the length early and trust your hands. The ball arrived after his hands had finished. It lobbed to mid-off. Rickelton turned to the giant screen, not quite believing what he had just watched himself do.
That was the first glimpse. There would be six more.
* * *
Against the West Indies, Roston Chase came in composed, picking length early. Bumrah went fuller. Chase read it, shaped for the drive, went through with it. The ball arrived slower. The catch went to cover.
Nobody had seen it leave Bumrah’s hand differently.
* * *
Harry Brook told him what he wanted to do. He made room on the leg side, intentions declared, eyes on the covers. Bumrah landed it on length. Brook’s eyes lit up — the ball was in his arc, the shot was on. Then the wrist snapped. Brook was already committed, one hand coming off the bat, trying to adjust too late. Axar Patel ran with his back to the play and held one for the ages.
Brook had given Bumrah the information. Bumrah had used it against him.
* * *
Rachin Ravindra shaped to pull a length delivery on leg stump — the natural read, the obvious shot. He was through it before the ball arrived. Ishan Kishan covered ground from deep square leg and dived forward to take it inches off the ground.
* * *
Then the final over of the tournament, at Wankhede, with the game already won.
James Neesham first. The slower ball on the yorker length, dipping in and crashing into the base of the stumps. Neesham had completed his shot before the ball arrived.
Matt Henry next delivery. The same delivery. Henry swung and met nothing.
Mitchell Santner watched both of them go. He knew what was coming. He went back in his crease, tried to give himself room, tried to be ready. The off-cutter on the yorker length anyway. Santner was through it before he could adjust.
Three deliveries. Three stumps rattled or catches taken. Three men who saw it coming and still couldn’t do anything about it.
* * *
Seven batsmen across this tournament tried. Rickelton leaned in. Chase drove. Brook adjusted. Ravindra pulled. Neesham swung. Henry swung and met nothing. Santner went back and waited.
The doorknob turned. They were all through the shot before it arrived.
