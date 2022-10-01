Jasprit Bumrah should have got more rest and returned directly to T20 World Cup: Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg spinner Danish Kaneria has questioned the medical team’s role and wondered if they had taken the call on Jasprit Bumrah’s return a little earlier.

“It would have been better if he had returned directly at the T20 World Cup 2022. He could have played in practice matches to get back into rhythm. He is not like Harshal Patel or any other bowler who would need a lot of time to get back into the groove,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Mohammed Siraj has replaced injured Bumrah for India’s remaining two T20Is against the visiting South African team. Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a back stress fracture.

“There are issues with Jasprit Bumrah’s back once again. While he is prone to injuries, he has always played all the matches in the IPL. The BCCI and the team management have looked after him well, giving him enough rest. However, it remains to be seen if the medical team were sure that he was ready to return,” he added.

Kaneria also said that India should have picked Deepak Chahar over Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sanju Samson for KL Rahul.

Lambasting Pakistan’s middle order for the poor show in the ongoing series against England, Kaneria said,” If Babar and Rizwan stop scoring runs, Pakistan will not be able to win matches in the upcoming T20 World Cup. It seems the middle order has completely surrendered in the home series.”

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, on Friday, completed 3000 runs in T20Is, joining India’s Virat Kohli as the joint-quickest player to reach that milestone while becoming only the 5th men’s player to achieve that feat. However, his 87 runs off 59 balls went in vain as England ran rampant over a hapless Pakistan bowling attack to chase down 170 runs and level the series 3-3.