Jasprit Bumrah set to miss Sri Lanka Tests with knee injury

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India will take the trip to Sri Lanka without premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian Express understands that the 32-year-old, who picked up a knee injury during the second ODI against England last month is far from attaining full fitness and hence will miss the two Tests starting in Galle on August 15.
When the BCCI released the squad for the two-match Test series, Bumrah’s inclusion was subject to him clearing fitness test. With nearly four-week break before the first Test, India were hoping that Bumrah would regain full fitness by then and were keen to take him on board even if is unlikely to feature in the warm-up fixture. However, during the rehab process, Bumrah is understood to have felt discomfort in his knee and as a result his comeback is expected to take time.
While there is a chance that Bumrah could be available for the second Test, India are unlikely to take any risk with the fast bowler. Rushing players in the past in desperate situations have only resulted in them suffering long-term setbacks, which India are keen to avoid. Bumrah was expected to start bowling this weekend, but the setback he suffered during the rehab process means, it could take another couple of weeks.
Though Bumrah has played 52 Tests, his career continues to remain stop-start because of injuries. Having overcome a career-threatening back injury, India have been managing his workload carefully. Last year in England, he played only three of the five Tests, but played in all four home Tests against West Indies and South Africa.
Given India are struggling in terms of qualifying for the World Test Championship final, Bumrah’s unavailability is a big dent in Sri Lanka. For India to be in the race for the final, they need to win at least three of their four Tests in Sri Lanka and New Zealand. With his ability to take the conditions out of equation, Bumrah’s absence is a huge blow to India which is also fretting over the availability of Washington Sundar.
Bumrah’s unavailability means, India will have to work around their pace pack which will now be led by Mohammed Siraj. Alongside Siraj, there is Prasidh Krishna, but none of them have the experience of playing Test cricket in Sri Lanka.
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