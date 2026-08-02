Jasprit Bumrah set to miss Sri Lanka Tests with knee injury

India will take the trip to Sri Lanka without premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian Express understands that the 32-year-old, who picked up a knee injury during the second ODI against England last month is far from attaining full fitness and hence will miss the two Tests starting in Galle on August 15.

When the BCCI released the squad for the two-match Test series, Bumrah’s inclusion was subject to him clearing fitness test. With nearly four-week break before the first Test, India were hoping that Bumrah would regain full fitness by then and were keen to take him on board even if is unlikely to feature in the warm-up fixture. However, during the rehab process, Bumrah is understood to have felt discomfort in his knee and as a result his comeback is expected to take time.