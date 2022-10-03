scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the T20 World Cup

Bumrah had already been ruled out of the ongoing India-South Africa T20I series.

Jasprit Bumrah during a net session. (Photo: PTI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists,” the Indian cricket governing body said in a statement on Monday, October 3.

Bumrah had already been ruled out of the currently undergoing India-South Africa T20I series owing to stress fracture in the lower back.

“We have been told that his injury is not looking good at the moment and it looks like he won’t be travelling to Australia with the Indian team. The medical team will soon submit a detailed report,” a BCCI official had confirmed to The Indian Express a few days ago.

The 28-year-old had only recently returned to the India squad following two months off receiving treatment and rehabilitation from the same injury that he picked up during the India tour of England back in July this year.

Even though Bumrah was replaced by Mohammed Siraj in the squad for the South Africa T20I series, BCCI wrote in their release that Bumrah’s replacement for the upcoming World Cup in Australia would be named soon.

Mohammed Shami, who was named among the four stand by players for the tournament, is likely to step up. Deepak Chahar is the other pacer among the stand byes India can opt for.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 08:25:17 pm
