Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of IPL, WTC final, fingers crossed for ODI World Cup in October

Team India and Mumbai Indians star player Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL season, and also for the World Test Championship final – which starts on 7 June – if India qualify.

Indian team management is hopeful that the pacer is able to return to fitness by the ICC ODI World Cup to be played in India in October-Novemebr this year.

It remains unclear whether the Mumbai Indians will seek Bumrah’s replacement for the forthcoming season. It is understood that the fast bowler is likely to undergo surgery, which might rule him out for at least five months. The National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru will take a second opinion on the matter.

The fast bowler has been sidelined since August 2022, missing multiple T20I series as well as the Asia Cup. He recovered in time to play two T20Is against Australia, but aggravated his injury, missed the T20 World Cup, and is yet to return since.

The Indian board had added Bumrah for the Sri Lanka series in January, but soon withdrew his name stating that the fast bowler “needs more time to build bowling resilience”.

It is learnt that Bumrah then felt pain after bowling for a few hours and was again sent to the NCA. The team management were hoping he would be ready for the last two Test matches against Australia but Bumrah later continued to complain of pain in his back.

Back problems are nothing new for India’s foremost pacer. His current injury is his longest period on the sidelines, but as recently as 2019-20, he spent three months out after suffering a stress fracture in his lower back.

In a recent chat with The Indian Express, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh had advised that Indian cricketers need a rest period, especially since they have been playing non-stop for the past few years.

“A machine runs well when it’s used regularly but not over-worked and over-used. Jasprit Bumrah or any other talent should be treated likewise. Take Yuzvendra Chahal, no one takes his name these days, his record is so good. Or R Ashwin. If you want these players to play long, then there should be a rest period, think what’s good for them. Rest is as important as playing. Else, the body slowly and surely will break down. The day it breaks down, then no one knows after six months or a year, how will it function,” Singh had explained.