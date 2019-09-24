Toggle Menu
India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Test series, Umesh Yadav replaces himhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/jasprit-bumrah-ruled-out-of-india-vs-south-africa-test-series-umesh-yadav-6024861/

India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Test series, Umesh Yadav replaces him

Jasprit Bumrah will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA and will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team.

Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement is Umesh Yadav, the All-India Senior Selection Committee announced.

Jasprit Bumrah has sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back and has been ruled out of the upcoming Paytm Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy against South Africa. The injury was detected during a routine radiological screening. He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA and will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mr. Umesh Yadav as Bumrah’s replacement.

India’s squad for 3 Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android