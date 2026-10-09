‘Had recommended Jasprit Bumrah for RCB in 2014’: Parthiv Patel

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Former India keeper Parthiv Patel said that he had recommended Jasprit Bumrah for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2014 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auctions but the move did not end up materializing. Ultimately, Mumbai Indians snapped the speedster up and the rest is history.
“I had recommended Jasprit Bumrah for RCB in 2014. The 2014 mega auction. I was picked on the first day, around lunchtime. When the message came through, I said, ‘Hey, look at this player — sign him.’ The way I said it or rather, the fact that I said it on the broadcast was perhaps not ideal; it was something I probably shouldn’t have said, or at least could have phrased better. It was just that they didn’t feel he could do anything at that particular time — which is fine,” Parthiv said in a podcast with Aakash Chopra.
Bumrah made his IPL debut for MI in 2013 and has since been one of their most reliable performers with the ball. In 158 matches for the franchise, he has taken 187 wickets at an economy rate of 7.33, often delivering in various stages of an innings. He was the highest-paid retention of the franchise ahead of the mega auction in November 2024.
Bumrah and Kohli would’ve played together for RCB…Parthiv’s recommendation didn’t find takers at RCB then.
Mumbai Indians snapped him at the auction and the rest, as they say, is history.
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— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 9, 2026
Earlier this year, Bumrah made his MI captaincy debut in the IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala. The 32-year-old led the five-time champions in the absence of both regular captain Hardik Pandya and stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav.
“A kid with a unique action bowled yorkers at will. That same kid, now a legend of the game will lead the Blue & Gold in Dharamshala. A journey to be proud of, Captain Jasprit!” Mumbai Indians wrote on Instagram, celebrating his elevation to captaincy.
His captaincy debut was successful with Mumbai Indians defeating Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. PBKS had scored 200/8 with Prabhsimran Singh slamming 57. Chasing, Tilak Varma was unbeaten on 75 and guided his franchise to victory.
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