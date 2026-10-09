‘Had recommended Jasprit Bumrah for RCB in 2014’: Parthiv Patel

Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans during Match 30 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India, on April 20, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Former India keeper Parthiv Patel said that he had recommended Jasprit Bumrah for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2014 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auctions but the move did not end up materializing. Ultimately, Mumbai Indians snapped the speedster up and the rest is history.

“I had recommended Jasprit Bumrah for RCB in 2014. The 2014 mega auction. I was picked on the first day, around lunchtime. When the message came through, I said, ‘Hey, look at this player — sign him.’ The way I said it or rather, the fact that I said it on the broadcast was perhaps not ideal; it was something I probably shouldn’t have said, or at least could have phrased better. It was just that they didn’t feel he could do anything at that particular time — which is fine,” Parthiv said in a podcast with Aakash Chopra.