Jasprit Bumrah’s return to red-ball cricket will be in focus when India A face New Zealand A in the third and final four-day match at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Saturday. The game gives the 32-year-old a chance to test himself before India begin their two-Test series against the Kiwis, starting in Wellington on November 19.

Bumrah has not played a Test match or first-class game since India’s home series against South Africa in November 2025. He missed the tour of Sri Lanka in August after failing to recover in time from a knee injury.

Part of India’s Test squad to face New Zealand, Bumrah has been kept out of the white-ball series to keep him fresh for the longer format as India look to improve their position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings and keep their hopes of reaching the final alive.