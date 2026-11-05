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Jasprit Bumrah’s return to red-ball cricket will be in focus when India A face New Zealand A in the third and final four-day match at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Saturday. The game gives the 32-year-old a chance to test himself before India begin their two-Test series against the Kiwis, starting in Wellington on November 19.
Bumrah has not played a Test match or first-class game since India’s home series against South Africa in November 2025. He missed the tour of Sri Lanka in August after failing to recover in time from a knee injury.
Part of India’s Test squad to face New Zealand, Bumrah has been kept out of the white-ball series to keep him fresh for the longer format as India look to improve their position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings and keep their hopes of reaching the final alive.
The match gives him a chance to get overs under his belt before linking up with the senior side. The focus will not just be on how many wickets he takes, but also on other aspects such as the length of his spells and how he handles the workload. The match will give him an opportunity to test his fitness and see how his body responds to bowling at different phases of the day.
India will continue to be careful with his workload. The management will want him ready for the series rather than push him too hard in a preparatory match. How many overs he bowls and how he comes through the game could be aspects to keep an eye on.
The match also offers Bumrah a chance to play alongside some of India’s other red-ball bowlers such as Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna, who was reportedly declared fit to join the India A squad.
Bumrah has played two Tests in New Zealand and has six wickets at an average of 31.66 with best figures of 3/62. The India A fixture is a step in his preparation for the two Tests. India will hope he leaves Lincoln with the overs and confidence for the challenge ahead. After Wellington, India will play the second Test in Christchurch, starting on November 27.