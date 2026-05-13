Jasprit Bumrah retains top spot in latest ICC Test bowlers’ rankings

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Express pacer Jasprit Bumrah might not be having the best of times in the ongoing Indian premier League (IPL) with Mumbai Indians already out of playoffs contention, but in the recently released ICC Test rankings, he maintained his spot as the No.1 bowler.
Bumrah leads the charts with 879 points while the next best Indian is Mohammed Siraj placed 12th. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are currently placed 14th and 15th respectively. In the batters’ rankings, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are placed 8th and 9th. Jaiswal has 750 points and Gill, who has climbed a spot, has accumulated 730 points.
Former England Test skipper Joe Root leads the charts with 880 points while teammate Harry Brook is second in the list followed by Travis Head and Steve Smith respectively.
In the bowlers’ list, Australia’s Mitchell Starc and Test captain Pat Cummins have gained to spot to second and fourth place respectively, while New Zealand’s Matt Henry also leapfrogged to third spot.
On Monday, India had retained the top position in the ICC’s men’s ODI team rankings after the latest annual update with reigning world champions Australia claiming the third spot.
In a statement issued on Monday, the ICC said, “India remain at the pinnacle of the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings after the latest annual update, leading second-placed New Zealand (113 points) by a narrow five-point margin, while Australia (109 points) retain the third place to round off the top three.” India have slipped marginally by a single rating point, and now have 118 points to their name.
The annual rankings update applies full weightage (100 percent) to matches played since May 2025, while results from the previous two years are given half weightage (50 percent).
South Africa’s tally of 102 points allowed them to edge past Pakistan’s 98 points and break into the top four.
The remainder of the top 10 remains unchanged, with Sri Lanka (96), Afghanistan (93) and England (89) completing the top eight.
Bangladesh are ninth with 84 points, while the West Indies are on 74 points now, and trail the Tigers by 10 points compared to six in the previous update.
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