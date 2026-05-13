Jasprit Bumrah retains top spot in latest ICC Test bowlers’ rankings

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket against South Africa on Day 1 of the Kolkata Test at Eden Gardens. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Express pacer Jasprit Bumrah might not be having the best of times in the ongoing Indian premier League (IPL) with Mumbai Indians already out of playoffs contention, but in the recently released ICC Test rankings, he maintained his spot as the No.1 bowler.

Bumrah leads the charts with 879 points while the next best Indian is Mohammed Siraj placed 12th. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are currently placed 14th and 15th respectively. In the batters’ rankings, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are placed 8th and 9th. Jaiswal has 750 points and Gill, who has climbed a spot, has accumulated 730 points.

Former England Test skipper Joe Root leads the charts with 880 points while teammate Harry Brook is second in the list followed by Travis Head and Steve Smith respectively.