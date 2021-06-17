Jasprit Bumrah remembers his U-17 performance, Gabba win and wedding ceremony in interview with wife

India’s fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was interviewed by his wife and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Bumrah walked in for the interview and upon seeing his wife said, “Where have I seen you before?”. The 27-year-old was shown his Instagram memories and was asked to talk about them. One of the photos included Bumrah’s early cricket days in under-17 cricket.

“It was a T20 game back then. I bowled four overs, gave two runs, rest of them were maidens. I took a hat-trick, a fifer or sixer I don’t remember. This was one of my first big performances,” Bumrah said.

He was also shown a photo where he was holding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a historic win at the Gabba earlier this year. He was out injured and did not play in the game.

“This picture was taken after the 4th Test. I didn’t play that Test. We win that Test. Our third-stringed side was playing and we were a little skeptical about what was going to happen. But there was a lot of belief. All the youngsters stepped up. It’s a memorable Test, a lot of happy days. We won the series in Australia, back-to-back, this was our second win,” he said.

Bumrah was married earlier this year in a private ceremony in Goa. Ganesan is a former Miss India finalist and currently working as a Star Sports presenter. The speedster was also shown photos of his wedding ceremony. He described it as the “best day” of his life.