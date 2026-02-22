T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault

The crowd breathed out. Jasprit Bumrah, the son of the soil, had completed a delivery. Sharp as the edge of the sharpest knife. The batsman, Tristan Stubbs, was happy that he mustered a single; that he survived.

It’s not the five-act drama that is Test cricket, but the flash fiction world of T20s, where Bumrah reduced a boundary-scrambling death over into a fragment of a five-day cricket survival act.

The crowd held its breath again. Bumrah, flashing a laidback grin, trudges back to the run-up. The time for magic kicks in, the pulse soars, expectation brims. No other bowler in this format creates an emotion as strong as Bumrah does. No one produces as much theatre; no one makes bowling in T20s an event in itself. It’s a batsman’s format that Bumrah has recast into a bowler’s canvas. That could be his enduring genius in this format.

T20 spells are blurs. There is no tease, no elaborate weaving of traps, no cat-and-mouse game. The thrill is instant; a bad ball signifies nothing. Bumrah’s ball before he shattered Quinton De Kock’s stumps was a benign full toss the left-hander shovelled for four. The wicket ball wouldn’t sneak into his collection of greatest hits. De Kock’s swipe was hideous, neither covering the stumps nor accounting for the movement. The ball was quicker than he had perceived. Bumrah, at his sharpest, is an assault on perceptions. The ball is there; it’s not there. The ball flies off a length; it sometimes sleepwalks too.

Like it did to Ryan Rickelton. The South African left-hander might have pored through a ream of footage of Bumrah, tapped the veterans’ wisdom, gleaned from his own experiences, dissected the hyper-extended release, trained his brain, reflex muscle and memory in the diverse sleight-of-hand tricks he uncorks. His eyes must have hawkishly watched the release, the seam and that wicked snap of the wrists. Yet, Bumrah’s off-cutter made a mockery of Rickelton’s instincts. Or maybe, he stood transfixed as the ball took off from the pitch, sedated, that he could only lob the ball into mid-on’s hands. No slower delivery of his would match the pearler to Shaun Marsh in Melbourne in 2017, but this one was a gentle beast, and would find a space in his album of slow deceit. Even in a format that limits the full imagination of a fast bowler, restricting his magic to 24 balls.

Man for all seasons

Bumrah moulds moments in every format. Just throw him the ball – red, white or pink. Slot him in any role – aggressor, enforcer, or destroyer – he would enact with sparkling perfection.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game. (PHOTO: Reuters) Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game. (PHOTO: Reuters)

It’s a reflection of his enduring craft that he breathes the same dread, if any it has only enhanced, as when he first broke through. He has outlasted the novelty his action had instigated; the million autopsies and word-of-mouth wisdom. He is like a bestselling author whose muse refuses to desert him. He is someone who has never experienced the equivalent of a writer’s block. Call it a bowler’s block perhaps. It’s the trademark of all great bowlers.

Bumrah is beyond the vicissitudes of the game. If the first spell was tone-setting (2-0-7-1), the second was tone-resetting. South Africa had lost David Miller yet had ample fuel to turbocharge their total to 200. Then Bumrah stutters and stalls them.

His third over, the 17th of the game, produced no unplayable ball, not even a sniff of a wicket. But it’s how South Africa’s batsmen played that captures the fear he invokes. They eschewed risk and embraced safety mode. Just see off Burmah, just for an over where they have to play like in Test cricket.

The five-run over arrested South Africa’s momentum. The strangle’s inevitability was a wicket next over, and two more frugal overs (10 runs combined in 18 and 19 overs). To his own bemusement and the crowd’s euphoria, Bumrah got a third wicket, a return catch (of Corbin Bosch) even though he was unaware of it, before the third umpire’s opinion was sought and the wicket added to his haul. It was his penultimate over of the day. And the crowd could breathe again, and marvel at the breathless craft of one of their own.